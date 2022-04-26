Overview

Dr. Mats Agren, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Mid Coast Hospital and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Agren works at Neurosurgery and Spine Assocs in Scarborough, ME with other offices in Falmouth, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Pathological Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.