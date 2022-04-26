See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Scarborough, ME
Dr. Mats Agren, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mats Agren, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Mid Coast Hospital and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Agren works at Neurosurgery and Spine Assocs in Scarborough, ME with other offices in Falmouth, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Pathological Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maine Neurosurgery
    49 Spring St, Scarborough, ME 04074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 885-0011
  2. 2
    Port City Physical Therapy Limited Partnership
    20 Northbrook Dr, Falmouth, ME 04105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 781-4424
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Maine Medical Center
  • Mid Coast Hospital
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 26, 2022
    I am so fortunate to have Dr. Mats Agren as my physician following my unexpected fall in March 2022 followed by severe back pain. My PCP recommended Dr. Agren (I had heard good things about him as well), and I called for an appointment. Dr. Agren kindly fit me in to his extremely booked up schedule when he learned how much pain I was in. In the first visit, the x-ray showed a compression fracture of my L-1 vertebrae. He thoroughly and patiently explained everything about my injury/options for best healing; answered all my questions in a friendly, kind, very knowledgeable manner. He has done that in my follow-up visits as well...showing me my x-rays, monitoring my progress, suggesting exercises, etc. Dr. Agren takes the time to care, and even told me "not to be scared" (when I said I was), but "to be concerned instead" - good advice! He is a "gem" of a doctor, and I appreciate and recommend him highly. Maybe I'm old-fashioned, but I am so glad drs. like Dr. Agren still exist!
    Gerry Eastment — Apr 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mats Agren, MD
    About Dr. Mats Agren, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Swedish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427003417
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Baptist Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Massachusetts Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maine Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bowdoin College
    Undergraduate School

