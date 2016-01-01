Overview

Dr. Matin Sharafatkhah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Sharafatkhah works at Amerimed Physicians PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.