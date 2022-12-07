Dr. Matin Khoshnevis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoshnevis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matin Khoshnevis, MD
Overview
Dr. Matin Khoshnevis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Locations
Bliss Eye Associates5773 GREENBACK LN, Sacramento, CA 95841 Directions (916) 863-3143Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
I have struggled with wearing glasses for years now. Everyone says get LASIK! I was not a candidate for LASIK but I found Dr Khoshnevis and he gave me my eyesight back. Better than Lasik, I got Prelex surgery with implanted intra-ocular lenses. We did the right eye first and just 3 days after surgery I did not have to rely on my glasses all day. Now that the left eye is completed….WOW!!!!! Dr Khoshnevis was fun to work with but more importantly he listened to my concerns, celebrated my independent research and executed a perfect lens replacement. Thank you so much! I would recommend your services to anyone and everyone.
About Dr. Matin Khoshnevis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1477907020
Dr. Khoshnevis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoshnevis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoshnevis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoshnevis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoshnevis.
