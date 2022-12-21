Dr. Matin Imanguli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imanguli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matin Imanguli, MD
Overview
Dr. Matin Imanguli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from University Chicago Pritzker Sch Med and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Imanguli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School10 Plum St Fl 5, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (212) 235-1760
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Imanguli?
My wife had a surgery and Dr. imanguli explained the thing well, he is so compassionate and friendly.
About Dr. Matin Imanguli, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Azerbaijani, French, Russian and Spanish
- 1114065406
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- University Of Texas Southwestern / Parkland Hospital|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Chicago Pritzker Sch Med
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imanguli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Imanguli using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Imanguli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imanguli works at
Dr. Imanguli has seen patients for Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imanguli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Imanguli speaks Azerbaijani, French, Russian and Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Imanguli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imanguli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imanguli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imanguli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.