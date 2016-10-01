Overview

Dr. Matilda Miranda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Miranda works at Champaign Dental Group in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Hillsborough, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.