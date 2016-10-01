Dr. Matilda Miranda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matilda Miranda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matilda Miranda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Miranda works at
Locations
Somerset Ob Gyn Associates215 Union Ave, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 722-2900
Somerset Obgyn Association1 New Amwell Rd, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 874-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miranda delivered my first baby in 2015 and I am still seeing her for my 2nd in 2016. She is very open, honest and calming, and takes the time to fully explain things and ensure the patient/family is comfortable with all things going on. I highly recommend her and want her to delivery all my babies!
About Dr. Matilda Miranda, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437198215
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miranda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miranda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miranda works at
Dr. Miranda speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda.
