Dr. Mathilde Pioro, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-5632Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic2049 E 100TH ST, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 444-5625
- Cleveland Clinic
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Pioro performed a complete history and physical on me. She spent time listening to my symptoms and issues. She thoroughly explained my diagnosis and answered all my questions. I would highly recommend Dr. Pioro.
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Royal Victoria Hospital
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Dr. Pioro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pioro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pioro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pioro has seen patients for Joint Pain, Gout and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pioro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pioro speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pioro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pioro.
