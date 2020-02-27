Dr. Mathieu Hinze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathieu Hinze, MD
Overview
Dr. Mathieu Hinze, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Locations
Plastic Surgical Arts4400 Lucile Dr Ste 103, Lincoln, NE 68516 Directions (402) 483-2572Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hinze did my reconstruction for invasive carcinoma of the breast. I had a double mastectomy. Very pleased with my outcome! Stayed the same size so no issues! Him and his staff are so caring and compassionate!
About Dr. Mathieu Hinze, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinze has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinze accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinze has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Gynecomastia and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinze. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.