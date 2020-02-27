Overview

Dr. Mathieu Hinze, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.



Dr. Hinze works at Plastic Surgical Arts in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction, Gynecomastia and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.