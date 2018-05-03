Dr. Mathias Zemel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zemel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathias Zemel, MD
Overview
Dr. Mathias Zemel, MD is a Dermatologist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Zemel works at
Locations
-
1
Steven I Becker MD33-00 Broadway Ste 204, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 703-9697
-
2
Dr Mathias Zemel LLC660 Broadway, Paterson, NJ 07514 Directions (973) 279-1232Monday9:30am - 4:30pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
- 3 70 Clinton Ave Fl 3, Newark, NJ 07114 Directions (973) 279-1232
- 4 381 Chestnut St, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (973) 279-1232
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been coming to the Paterson office for laser hair removal and have been happy with the results so far. They have a nice new,CLEAN,spacious office with parking for patients now. I recommend people come and see them. Their prices are affordable and reasonable compared to other derms I have been to in the past. The staff is friendly and open they answered all my questions. I will bring my mother in.
About Dr. Mathias Zemel, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zemel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zemel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zemel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zemel has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zemel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zemel speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Zemel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zemel.
