Overview

Dr. Mathias Zemel, MD is a Dermatologist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Zemel works at Steven I Becker MD in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Paterson, NJ, Newark, NJ and Union, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.