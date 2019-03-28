See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Mathias Bostrom, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mathias Bostrom, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mathias Bostrom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Bostrom works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1674
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital For Special Surgery
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Mechanical Failure Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bostrom?

    Mar 28, 2019
    Absolutely one of the best orthopedic surgeons I’ve ever met. Thanks to him, I have not had a hip replacement yet. I am myself a surgeon and visited four orthopedic surgeons before meeting him. The other doctors agreed over the same diagnosis on femoral head necrosis. But he thoroughly studied my case and explained to me it just wasn’t . I had a labral tear, even though imaging studies proved otherwise. I think he is an outstanding physician very much into studying and solving the problem.
    — Mar 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mathias Bostrom, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mathias Bostrom, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bostrom to family and friends

    Dr. Bostrom's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bostrom

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mathias Bostrom, MD.

    About Dr. Mathias Bostrom, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Swedish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952418659
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital for Special Surgery/ Cornell University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mathias Bostrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bostrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bostrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bostrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bostrom works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bostrom’s profile.

    Dr. Bostrom has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bostrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bostrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bostrom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bostrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bostrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mathias Bostrom, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.