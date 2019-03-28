Dr. Mathias Bostrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bostrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathias Bostrom, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mathias Bostrom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1674Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Hospital For Special Surgery
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Absolutely one of the best orthopedic surgeons I’ve ever met. Thanks to him, I have not had a hip replacement yet. I am myself a surgeon and visited four orthopedic surgeons before meeting him. The other doctors agreed over the same diagnosis on femoral head necrosis. But he thoroughly studied my case and explained to me it just wasn’t . I had a labral tear, even though imaging studies proved otherwise. I think he is an outstanding physician very much into studying and solving the problem.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Swedish
- 1952418659
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Hospital for Special Surgery/ Cornell University
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- University of Virginia
Dr. Bostrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bostrom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bostrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bostrom has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bostrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bostrom speaks Swedish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bostrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bostrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bostrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bostrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.