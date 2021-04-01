Dr. Mathews Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathews Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mathews Thomas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Karnatak Medical College and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Oasis Behavioral Health Institute LLC140 Park St Ste 5, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 222-4466
-
2
Oasis Behavioral Health Institute1506 Boston Providence Tpke Unit 25, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (617) 401-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Thomas was very helpful and caring. He was always there when we needed him. Staff was wonderful and helpful as well. Couldn't recommend anymore!
About Dr. Mathews Thomas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Malayalam
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- Harvard Medical School
- Newcastle University
- Karnatak Medical College
