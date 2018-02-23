Dr. Mathews John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathews John, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mathews John, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Terre Haute, IN.
Dr. John works at
Locations
-
1
Intrepid Usa Hospice609 E Surgery Center Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 917-5091
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. John?
Dr. John is very good with teenagers. He asks the right questions in a kind and gentle way. He answers questions patiently. He's also pretty funny.
About Dr. Mathews John, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1174571574
Education & Certifications
- Washington U/Barnes Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. John has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John works at
Dr. John has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.