Dr. Mathew Sorensen, MD
Overview
Dr. Mathew Sorensen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Locations
Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St # 1266, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Neurology Northwest Tr1536 N 115th St Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mathew Sorensen, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1134230014
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Urology
Dr. Sorensen has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
