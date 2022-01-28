Dr. Mathew Pombo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pombo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathew Pombo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mathew Pombo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Emory Physical Therapy LLC6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 302, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (404) 778-3350
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
64-year-old male tennis player needing an ACL reconstruction. Dr. Pombo did an excellent job in performing an allograft procedure; designing an aggressive rehabilitation protocol; and monitoring my full recovery. Very pleased with the results and returning to a fully active lifestyle of travel and sports.
- 1346413648
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
