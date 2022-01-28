Overview

Dr. Mathew Pombo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.



Dr. Pombo works at Emory Physical Therapy LLC in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.