Dr. Mathew Nicholls, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mathew Nicholls, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Nicholls works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions
-
2
Psychiatry11800 NE 128th St Ste 300, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mathew Nicholls, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336180413
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Baptist Health Lexington
