Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Mathew Nicholls, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and Baptist Health Lexington.

Dr. Nicholls works at Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center
    11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004
    Psychiatry
    11800 NE 128th St Ste 300, Kirkland, WA 98034

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Back Pain
Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Hip Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Low Back Pain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dupuytren's Contracture
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylolisthesis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger

Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Nicholls?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mathew Nicholls, MD
About Dr. Mathew Nicholls, MD

  Orthopedic Surgery
  23 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1336180413
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  Virginia Mason Medical Center
  Baptist Health Lexington

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mathew Nicholls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nicholls has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nicholls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nicholls has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholls on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholls. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholls.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

