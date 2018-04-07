Overview

Dr. Mathew Nevitt, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Med Sch and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown, Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Nevitt works at ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES-DALLAS in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.