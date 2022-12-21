Dr. Mathew Meeneghan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meeneghan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathew Meeneghan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mathew Meeneghan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Smithville and Saint Marks Medical Center.
Dr. Meeneghan works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology3107 HIGHWAY 71 E, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 503-5067Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Texas Breast Specialists4101 James Casey St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5068Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Smithville
- Saint Marks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meeneghan?
He is always there for Questions and Answers. He provides a human quality in the relationship.
About Dr. Mathew Meeneghan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1467695460
Education & Certifications
- Hematology/Oncology Fellowship - University of North Carolina|University Of North Carolina
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center|Vanderbilt University Sch of Med
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS|University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meeneghan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meeneghan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meeneghan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meeneghan works at
Dr. Meeneghan has seen patients for Pancytopenia, Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meeneghan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Meeneghan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meeneghan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meeneghan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meeneghan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.