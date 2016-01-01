Dr. Mathew Mazzola, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathew Mazzola, DO
Overview
Dr. Mathew Mazzola, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Dr. Mazzola works at
Locations
-
1
The Columbia Medical Group4540 TRENHOLM RD, Columbia, SC 29206 Directions (803) 790-4700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mazzola?
About Dr. Mathew Mazzola, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1497275895
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazzola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazzola works at
Dr. Mazzola has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazzola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazzola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazzola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.