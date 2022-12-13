Dr. Maccumber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathew Maccumber, MD
Dr. Mathew Maccumber, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Rush Oak Park Hospital.
Locations
Practice331 W Surf St Ste 900, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 871-8444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Rush Office1725 W Harrison St Ste 915, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-2117Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Oak Park Office610 S Maple Ave Ste 1700, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-8450Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The office is well run and efficient. Fixed my macular wrinkle in 2008 and now have 20/20 vision. Excellent doctor know his stuff and si skillful.
About Dr. Mathew Maccumber, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1649270224
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Franklin Square Hospital Center
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Princeton University
