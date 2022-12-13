Overview

Dr. Mathew Maccumber, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Rush Oak Park Hospital.



Dr. Maccumber works at Illinois Retina Associates in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.