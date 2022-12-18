Overview

Dr. Mathew Levine, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Roswell, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.