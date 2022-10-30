See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Mathew Lefkowitz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mathew Lefkowitz, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (67)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mathew Lefkowitz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Free University of Brussels / Faculty of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Interfaith Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Lefkowitz works at Pain Management Medical Svc in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Management Medical Service
    185 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 625-4244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Interfaith Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lefkowitz?

    Oct 30, 2022
    This was my first visit and I like it
    — Oct 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mathew Lefkowitz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mathew Lefkowitz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lefkowitz to family and friends

    Dr. Lefkowitz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lefkowitz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mathew Lefkowitz, MD.

    About Dr. Mathew Lefkowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356308340
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Free University of Brussels / Faculty of Medicine And Pharmacy
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mathew Lefkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lefkowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lefkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lefkowitz works at Pain Management Medical Svc in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lefkowitz’s profile.

    Dr. Lefkowitz has seen patients for Back Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lefkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefkowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lefkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lefkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mathew Lefkowitz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.