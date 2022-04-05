See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sunnyside, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Mathew Hamula, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mathew Hamula, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Sunnyside, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Hamula works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Primary Care & Orthopedics in Sunnyside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Primary Care & Orthopedics
    4701 Queens Blvd, Sunnyside, NY 11104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
ACL Surgery
Ankle Arthroscopy
Musculoskeletal Function Test
ACL Surgery
Ankle Arthroscopy

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Articular Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Transplant Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tommy John Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricep Repair Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 05, 2022
    Dr. Hamula is an outstanding doctor. Upon meeting, you can tell how much Dr. Hamula cares about his patients and his work. After years of hip pain and only 29 years old, I had almost given up hope, but Dr. Hamula assured me that we'd find a solution. I felt so heard and cared for by Dr. Hamula. Dr. Hamula does not practice the surgery that I needed (periacetabular osteotomy), but his diagnosis set me on a path to be able to get the treatment to preserve my hips. I'm so, so grateful to have a plan to feeling better, and my first PAO surgery went really well. Thank you so much, Dr. Hamula!!
    Sam K — Apr 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mathew Hamula, MD
    About Dr. Mathew Hamula, MD

    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    • 9 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1053722603
    Education & Certifications

    • Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic|Kerlan- Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
    • Hospital for Joint Diseases/New York University Langone Medical Center
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mathew Hamula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamula works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Primary Care & Orthopedics in Sunnyside, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hamula’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamula. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.