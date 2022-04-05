Dr. Mathew Hamula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathew Hamula, MD
Overview
Dr. Mathew Hamula, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Sunnyside, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Hamula works at
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Primary Care & Orthopedics4701 Queens Blvd, Sunnyside, NY 11104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamula?
Dr. Hamula is an outstanding doctor. Upon meeting, you can tell how much Dr. Hamula cares about his patients and his work. After years of hip pain and only 29 years old, I had almost given up hope, but Dr. Hamula assured me that we'd find a solution. I felt so heard and cared for by Dr. Hamula. Dr. Hamula does not practice the surgery that I needed (periacetabular osteotomy), but his diagnosis set me on a path to be able to get the treatment to preserve my hips. I'm so, so grateful to have a plan to feeling better, and my first PAO surgery went really well. Thank you so much, Dr. Hamula!!
About Dr. Mathew Hamula, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053722603
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic|Kerlan- Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- Hospital for Joint Diseases/New York University Langone Medical Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamula works at
Dr. Hamula speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamula. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.