Dr. Mathew Davey, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Mathew Davey, MD is a Dermatologist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Clarinda Regional Health Center, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Davey works at Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands in Council Bluffs, IA with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands
    928 Valley View Dr Ste 10, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 282-8294
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands
    12910 Pierce St Ste 120, Omaha, NE 68144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 933-3770
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands
    15805 W Maple Rd Ste 104, Omaha, NE 68116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 282-8320
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Clarinda Regional Health Center
  • Montgomery County Memorial Hospital
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Cancer
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Folliculitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Pemphigoid
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Botox® Injection
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chemical Peel
Cosmetic Botox® Injection
Cosmetic Laser Surgery
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dysport Injection
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Hair Removal
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Perlane® Injection
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Restylane® Injections
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 18, 2021
    We have been seeing Dr. Davey for years. Our experience with Dr. Davey has always been above and beyond what is expected. He takes the time to make sure we understand and offers solutions to our needs.
    Tammy G. — Dec 18, 2021
    About Dr. Mathew Davey, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851568703
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
