Dr. Cholankeril has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathew Cholankeril, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mathew Cholankeril, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. Cholankeril works at
Locations
1
Cholankeril Medical Associates MD LLC100 GROVE ST, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 352-1738
2
Cholankeril & Cholankeril Mds1600 Saint Georges Ave Ste 106, Rahway, NJ 07065 Directions (732) 382-2177
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Mathew V. Cholankeril since 2009. Being a Registered Nurse for more than 25+ years, a case manager for the majority of that time, and a heart patient myself, I am unfortunately quite skeptical of medicine and physicians. There is so much more to this story, but I will just say, "Dr. Cholankeril ended up saving my life". His knowledge and abilities are unparalleled! In addition, his office staff is professional and extremely helpful. I am grateful for them all!
About Dr. Mathew Cholankeril, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cholankeril accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cholankeril has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cholankeril has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cholankeril on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cholankeril speaks Hindi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cholankeril. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cholankeril.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cholankeril, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cholankeril appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.