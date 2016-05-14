Dr. Cheung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathew Cheung, MD
Overview
Dr. Mathew Cheung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA.
Dr. Cheung works at
Locations
1
University Vascular Associates1411 S Garfield Ave Ste 303, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 566-8105Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Beverly Hospital309 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 726-1222
- 3 488 E Santa Clara St Ste 303, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 275-9566
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Garfield Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Its hard to find doctor these days that you trust. Dr takes time to listen to you and will return calls explain why and what can happen. He is a gentle soul. Excellent surgeon.i will always have a soft spot in my heart for him. Thank You god bliss you now and forever. Your patient Yvonne Bailey
About Dr. Mathew Cheung, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1417251026
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheung has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.