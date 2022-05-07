See All Neurosurgeons in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Mathew Alexander, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (104)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mathew Alexander, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg.

Dr. Alexander works at South Texas Brain and Spine Center in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    South Texas Brain and Spine Center
    1227 3rd St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 201-7524

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
  • CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
  • Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (28)
    May 07, 2022
    My mother fractured her C1 and C2 vertebrae a couple of years back. After living in a brace for 18 months, her neck hadn't healed properly. Her regular doctor said, Oh well, she's too old, tough break. After another fall, she was seen by Dr Alexander who thought he could do something for her. We just wrapped up our two year post spinal fusion surgery visit. We tried a different solution prior to surgery - Dr Alexander was straight with us about the likelihood of that solution not working, but we needed to try it first, due to ethical guidelines. We are very pleased with the result, not only would we go to him again, but I'd recommend him to everyone I care about - he's the kind of doctor that other doctors want to be. PS: when he was running late due to complications in surgery, he had the office get catering from Bill Millers for the patients waiting.
    John D. — May 07, 2022
    About Dr. Mathew Alexander, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1174505887
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of Wisconsin Milwaukee Wi
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mathew Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alexander works at South Texas Brain and Spine Center in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Alexander’s profile.

    Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

