Overview

Dr. Matheson Harris, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Dixie Ophthalmic Specialists in Saint George, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.