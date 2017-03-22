Dr. Matheson Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matheson Harris, MD
Dr. Matheson Harris, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road and St. Mark's Hospital.
St. George Office1791 E 280 N Ofc Upstairs, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 656-2020
Utah Oculoplastic Consultants4400 S 700 E # 130, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 264-4420
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
During my visit, Dr. Harris was thorough, timely, and generous with his time and recommendations for my personal eye care treatment plan. He is extremely knowledgeable about eyes and I would recommend him to anyone i know who would require any eye treatment. Excellent physician!!
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912110230
- West Virginia University Eye Institute Oculoplastic Surgery Fellowship
- Unc Hospitals Dept. Of Ophthalmology
- Milton Hershey Medical Center
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Southern Utah University
