Dr. Matheen Khuddus, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matheen Khuddus, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine - Gainesville and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Khuddus works at
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute1151 NW 64th Ter Fl 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 517-2493
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Gainesville/8th Avenue4645 Nw 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 517-2492
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City3239 NW YORK DR, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 251-7824Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
I’ve had Dr. Khuddus for a number of years. I trust his judgment on all matters considering my heart. He listens to your concerns and tries different options for treatment.
About Dr. Matheen Khuddus, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1548330566
- University of Florida College of Medicine - Gainesville
- Shands Hospital At University of Florida
- University of Florida College of Medicine - Gainesville
Dr. Khuddus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khuddus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khuddus has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khuddus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Khuddus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khuddus.
