Overview

Dr. Mateo Ziu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Bari / Faculty of Medicne And Surgery and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Ziu works at Inova Neurosurgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Austin, TX, Falls Church, VA, Alexandria, VA and Gainesville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.