Dr. Mateo Ziu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mateo Ziu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Bari / Faculty of Medicne And Surgery and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Ziu works at
Locations
-
1
Inova Medical Group Neurology II8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4100
-
2
Health Transformation Building1601 Trinity St 704, Austin, TX 78712 Directions (512) 324-8300
-
3
Neuroscience Department3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 970-2670
-
4
Inova Neurosurgery - Alexandria1500 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 970-2670Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
5
Inova Neurosurgery - Fairfax3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 204, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 970-2670
-
6
Inova Neurosurgery-Gainesville7051 Heathcote Village Way Ste 230, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (703) 970-2670
-
7
Seton Brain & Spine Institute Neurology1400 N Interstate 35 Ste 300, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (512) 324-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding in his field. Very thorough and personal.
About Dr. Mateo Ziu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Albanian, Italian and Spanish
- 1417137290
Education & Certifications
- UT MD Anderson Cancer Ctr
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Vanderbilt U/Vanderbilt Med Ctr
- University of Bari / Faculty of Medicne And Surgery
- Neurosurgery
