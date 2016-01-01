See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Mateo Tole, MD

Pulmonology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mateo Tole, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Tole works at UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO MEDICAL CENTER, Chicago, IL in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System
    1740 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 600-2273
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medical Group
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd Ste B, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-7647

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Lung Transplant Rejection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Management of Neuromuscular Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Mateo Tole, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194067348
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mateo Tole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tole has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

