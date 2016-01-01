Dr. Hotiana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mateen Hotiana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mateen Hotiana, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Hotiana works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Cardiology Consultants Inc.4760 E Galbraith Rd Ste 212, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 686-2663
-
2
Adena Medical Office Building4439 State Route 159 Ste 150, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-8268
-
3
Dhmc Cardiology1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756 Directions (603) 650-5000Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
4
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic100 Hitchcock Way, Manchester, NH 03104 Directions (603) 629-1870Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hotiana?
About Dr. Mateen Hotiana, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1528267077
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hotiana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hotiana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hotiana works at
Dr. Hotiana has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyrotoxicosis Factitia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hotiana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hotiana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hotiana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hotiana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hotiana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.