Overview

Dr. Mateen Aliniazee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Rush Oak Park Hospital.



Dr. Aliniazee works at Kovach Eye Institute in Chicago, IL with other offices in South Barrington, IL, Elmhurst, IL and Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.