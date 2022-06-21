Overview

Dr. Masumeh Rafati Javidan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from GILAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rafati Javidan works at Dosik Hematology & Oncology in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.