Dr. Masud Malik, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Masud Malik, MD
Overview
Dr. Masud Malik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
-
1
Malik Eye Institute LLC3865 N Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 399-2190
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
Very quiet, soft spoken, mild mannered person. Find him to be extremely professional and competent. Easy to speak to and answers questions in a manner you will understand.
About Dr. Masud Malik, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1679580807
Education & Certifications
- Tufts U/New Eng Eye Ctr
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.