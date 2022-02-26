Overview

Dr. Massoud Soumekh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Soumekh works at MASSOUD HERTZEL SOUMEKH MD in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Neuroplasty, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.