Dr. Massoud Soleimani, MD
Overview
Dr. Massoud Soleimani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They completed their fellowship with Wayne State U-Hutzel Hosp
Locations
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp450 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 462-1884Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He’s my favorite doctor! He’s very knowledgeable and compassionate. He explains everything very well and has excellent bedside manner’s. He’s very kind.
About Dr. Massoud Soleimani, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1831147156
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State U-Hutzel Hosp
- Providence Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
