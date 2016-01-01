Overview

Dr. Massoud Mahmoudi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.



Dr. Mahmoudi works at Arthur A Polussa, MD in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.