Dr. Massoud Benhuri, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (7)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Massoud Benhuri, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Benhuri works at Michael Benhuri MD in Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Benhuri MD
    1025 N BROADWAY, Massapequa, NY 11758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 249-3138

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis

Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Massoud Benhuri, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English
    • 1861575136
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benhuri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benhuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benhuri works at Michael Benhuri MD in Massapequa, NY. View the full address on Dr. Benhuri’s profile.

    Dr. Benhuri has seen patients for Asthma and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benhuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Benhuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benhuri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benhuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benhuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

