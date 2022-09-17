See All Pediatricians in Santa Monica, CA
Overview

Dr. Massood Bral, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. 

Dr. Bral works at Sunrise Pediatric Associates in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunrise Pediatric Associates
    1450 10th St Ste 402, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 458-1125

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hearing Screening
HIV Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Hearing Screening
HIV Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening

Treatment frequency



Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 17, 2022
    Since our daughter is born Doctor Bral has been incredible with her and our family. We are grateful we found him.
    — Sep 17, 2022
    About Dr. Massood Bral, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1154547842
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Massood Bral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bral has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bral accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bral works at Sunrise Pediatric Associates in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bral’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bral. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bral.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

