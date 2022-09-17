Dr. Massood Bral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Massood Bral, MD
Overview
Dr. Massood Bral, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Dr. Bral works at
Locations
-
1
Sunrise Pediatric Associates1450 10th St Ste 402, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 458-1125
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bral?
Since our daughter is born Doctor Bral has been incredible with her and our family. We are grateful we found him.
About Dr. Massood Bral, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1154547842
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bral has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bral accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bral works at
Dr. Bral speaks Arabic and Persian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bral. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bral.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.