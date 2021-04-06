Dr. Massimo Pietrantoni, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pietrantoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Massimo Pietrantoni, DPM
Overview
Dr. Massimo Pietrantoni, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They completed their fellowship with American Professional Woundcare Association
Dr. Pietrantoni works at
Locations
Greece Office2890 Dewey Ave, Rochester, NY 14616 Directions (585) 424-2420
Rochester Podiatry LLP382 White Spruce Blvd, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 424-2420
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MagnaCare
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care. Pleasant & helpful staff.
About Dr. Massimo Pietrantoni, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- American Professional Woundcare Association
- Riverside Mercy Hospital, Toledo, Oh
- University of Buffalo
