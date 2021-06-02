See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Massimo Griselli, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Massimo Griselli, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. 

Dr. Griselli works at University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview Riverside in Minneapolis, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview Riverside
    2450 Riverside Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 625-1174

Stress Test
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Stress Test
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Stress Test Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Newborn Hypoxemia Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    Jun 02, 2021
    Dr. Griselli saved our son. He was born with a congenital heart defect. The specific defect is called a complete A/V canal defect that required a 5 hour open heat surgery when he was 4 months old. The surgery went so well our little guy was out of the hospital in only 5 days! His cardiologist said it was such a good surgery that we no only need yearly checkups. He is now 2 1/2 years old and will have a full healthy life because of Dr. Griselli and the wonderful medical staff at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital. He was also very kind to our son and would come in at all times of the day to check in on him while at the hospital. I cannot thank him and the other medical staff enough for fixing my sons hearth and allowing him to have a full life!
    Josh — Jun 02, 2021
    About Dr. Massimo Griselli, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • English
    • 1659877181
