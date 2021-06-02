Dr. Griselli accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massimo Griselli, MD
Overview
Dr. Massimo Griselli, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Griselli works at
Locations
University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview Riverside2450 Riverside Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Directions (612) 625-1174
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Griselli saved our son. He was born with a congenital heart defect. The specific defect is called a complete A/V canal defect that required a 5 hour open heat surgery when he was 4 months old. The surgery went so well our little guy was out of the hospital in only 5 days! His cardiologist said it was such a good surgery that we no only need yearly checkups. He is now 2 1/2 years old and will have a full healthy life because of Dr. Griselli and the wonderful medical staff at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital. He was also very kind to our son and would come in at all times of the day to check in on him while at the hospital. I cannot thank him and the other medical staff enough for fixing my sons hearth and allowing him to have a full life!
About Dr. Massimo Griselli, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1659877181
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griselli works at
