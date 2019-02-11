See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Massimo Cristofanilli, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Massimo Cristofanilli, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza (Facolta Ii), Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia Ii and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Cristofanilli works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Olson 1st Fl
    233 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Northwestern Medical Group
    250 E Superior St Ste 4-420, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Feb 11, 2019
    Kind, caring and brilliant.
    Debra Antaramian in IL — Feb 11, 2019
    About Dr. Massimo Cristofanilli, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891880563
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas-M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Cabrini Med Ctr|New York-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Medical Center
    Internship
    • Cabrini Med Ctr|Cabrini Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Universita Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza (Facolta Ii), Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia Ii
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Massimo Cristofanilli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cristofanilli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cristofanilli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cristofanilli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cristofanilli works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Cristofanilli’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cristofanilli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cristofanilli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cristofanilli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cristofanilli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

