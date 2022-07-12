Dr. Masroor Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masroor Khan, MD
Dr. Masroor Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Ut Health North Campus Tyler11937 US Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708 Directions (903) 572-2172Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiac Specialists of Houston Pllc6550 Fannin St Ste 2405, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (903) 572-2172
Hca Houston Healthcare Medical Center1313 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 527-5000
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr Khan took the time to listen to everything I wanted to tell him and chalked out a comprehensive treatment plan for me. I felt that he was genuinely interested in doing the very best for me.
About Dr. Masroor Khan, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Wayne State U Med Ctr
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiology
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Congenital Heart Defects and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
