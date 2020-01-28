Overview

Dr. Jaleh Farahani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Farahani works at ColumbiaDoctors - 540 Gramatan Avenue in Mount Vernon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.