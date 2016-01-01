Overview

Dr. Masoud Yazdi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Yazdi works at Champaign Dental Group in New Iberia, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.