Dr. Masoud Yazdi, MD
Overview
Dr. Masoud Yazdi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Yazdi works at
Locations
Dialysis Clinic Inc902 S Lewis St Ste A, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 367-3995
Champaign Dental Group401 Audubon Blvd Ste 101A, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 233-3538
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Masoud Yazdi, MD
- Nephrology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Lsumc
- Lsumc
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yazdi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yazdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yazdi works at
Dr. Yazdi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yazdi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yazdi speaks Persian.
Dr. Yazdi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yazdi.
