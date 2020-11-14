Dr. Saman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masoud Saman, MD
Dr. Masoud Saman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
London Square Office2317 Coit Rd Ste A, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 521-8010Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
DallasFaceDoc, PLLC4300 MacArthur Ave Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75209 Directions (214) 740-2481Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Suggested morpheus 8 n its changed my confidence which brought joy n a glow back that I lost. Thank you for caring about what has bothered me for yrs. See his website for my story.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, French, Persian and Spanish
- American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- General Surgery-Saint Vincent Catholic Medical Center, Manhattan, Ny
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Saman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saman has seen patients for Broken Nose and Facial Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saman speaks French, Persian and Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Saman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.