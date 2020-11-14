See All Plastic Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Masoud Saman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (77)
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Masoud Saman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

Dr. Saman works at Saman Facial Plastic Surgery in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Nose and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    London Square Office
    2317 Coit Rd Ste A, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 521-8010
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    DallasFaceDoc, PLLC
    4300 MacArthur Ave Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 740-2481
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Mckinney
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Nose
Facial Fracture
Orbital Fracture
Broken Nose
Facial Fracture
Orbital Fracture

Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Paresis, Hereditary, Congenital Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 14, 2020
    Suggested morpheus 8 n its changed my confidence which brought joy n a glow back that I lost. Thank you for caring about what has bothered me for yrs. See his website for my story.
    Anna M Wright — Nov 14, 2020
    About Dr. Masoud Saman, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, French, Persian and Spanish
    • 1831416932
    Education & Certifications

    • American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    • The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    • General Surgery-Saint Vincent Catholic Medical Center, Manhattan, Ny
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas At Dallas
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saman has seen patients for Broken Nose and Facial Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Saman speaks French, Persian and Spanish.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Saman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

