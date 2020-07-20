Overview

Dr. Masoud Moradi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Choctaw Nation Health Care Center.



Dr. Moradi works at Maverick Foot & Ankle Specialists in Irving, TX with other offices in Hurst, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.