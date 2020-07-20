Dr. Masoud Moradi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moradi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masoud Moradi, DPM
Overview
Dr. Masoud Moradi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Choctaw Nation Health Care Center.
Locations
-
1
Maverick Foot and Ankle Specialists1440 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 101, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (469) 777-4078Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Academy Foot & Ankle Specialists at Hurst809 W Harwood Rd, Hurst, TX 76054 Directions (817) 424-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Choctaw Nation Health Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr moradi is a very nice dr and really cares about his patients he does everything in his power to help you even if your financially burdened.he took great care of me when I was there four months when he left he referred me to his wife dr rolim they are both wonderful people and great doctors she took care of me also during the pandemic she is a awesome lady I wish them well in their future practice I appreciate everything youve done 4me I wish I could show you the kindness you shown me you two are the best ..James from West Virginia
About Dr. Masoud Moradi, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1942580139
Education & Certifications
- NBA Heat
- Mercy Hosp
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moradi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moradi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moradi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moradi speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Moradi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moradi.
