Dr. Masoud Malek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masoud Malek, MD
Overview
Dr. Masoud Malek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 250 S La Cienega Blvd Ste 204, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 358-9300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malek?
Dr. Malek is an amazing plastic surgeon with magical hands
About Dr. Masoud Malek, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1699960633
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Malek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.