Overview

Dr. Masoud Hamidian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsboro, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with DeKalb Regional Medical Center and Highlands Medical Center.



Dr. Hamidian works at Premier Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Scottsboro, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Internal Derangement of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.