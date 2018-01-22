Overview

Dr. Masoud Azodi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Azodi works at Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.