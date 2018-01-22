Dr. Masoud Azodi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azodi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masoud Azodi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Masoud Azodi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Azodi works at
Locations
1
Bridgeport Hospital267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 384-4870MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
Bridgeport Hospital257 GRANT ST, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 384-4870
3
Yale Gynecologic Oncology35 Park St Fl 1 Ste B, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 200-4176
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Azodi at the Yale Smilow Cancer Center. I needed surgery to take out a cyst on my ovary. I could not have been happier with him and the staff! He was caring, knowledgeable, impressive and, personable, Ann Mare was my nurse and I can't say enough about how well she took care of me. The surgical team and all of the Hospital staff was also wonderful. I would highly recommend Dr Azodi. I was in very good hands!
About Dr. Masoud Azodi, MD
- Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1386632206
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azodi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azodi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azodi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azodi has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azodi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azodi speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Azodi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azodi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azodi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azodi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.