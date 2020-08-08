Overview

Dr. Masoud Azizad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Azizad works at Kidney Consultants Medical Group in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.