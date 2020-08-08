Dr. Masoud Azizad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azizad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Masoud Azizad, MD
Overview
Dr. Masoud Azizad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Azizad works at
Locations
-
1
Christopher G Chow MD18433 Roscoe Blvd Ste 208, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 341-4401
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azizad?
I have gone to the Doctor for a very long time. You will find him taking the time to know his patients and only then will he proceed with his compassionate treatment. Doctor Azizad is a true internist using all the skills of his scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to arrive at the best diagnosis. My conclusion, is he is the best of the best
About Dr. Masoud Azizad, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1033174826
Education & Certifications
- Cottage Hosp
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azizad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azizad accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azizad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azizad works at
Dr. Azizad speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Azizad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azizad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azizad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azizad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.